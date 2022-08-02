Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions

The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August.
“We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson.
The city’s shelter is located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. in Bakersfield.
The Kern County Animal Services shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There are two locations: the Bakersfield shelter is at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.; the Lake Isabella shelter is located at 14891 Highway 178. The animals available for adoption can be seen online at kerncountyanimalservices.org.