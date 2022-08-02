 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Animal Care Center still offering free adoptions

A small kitten named Angel Hair peers through the bars of the kennel on Thursday afternoon on the first free pet adoption day of the weekend at the Kern County Animal Shelter. Angel Hair and her siblings are available for fostering.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is looking to remind residents about its annual Clear the Shelters Drive, which is offering free pet adoptions for the month of August.

“We are so overcrowded and need these pets to get into their forever loving homes,” wrote BACC Director Julie Johnson.

