Bakersfield Animal Care Center reports 'alarming' rates of distemper and pneumonia; encourages vaccination

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is reporting an alarming rate of distemper and pneumonia spreading across dogs in the shelter and across the community.
Distemper is nearly 100 percent fatal for puppies, and older dogs who catch the disease have a 50 percent survival rate.
Positive tests are being reported daily, meaning more dogs are being exposed, the shelter said in a news release.
“The urgency has never been greater. This is a preventable disease; get your animals vaccinated,” Julie Johnson, CBACC executive director, said in the release.
Critters Without Litters hosts a low-cost vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Vaccines are $18.
Bakersfield Animal Control will host a low-cost vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, on Dec. 4. Vaccines will be $10.
Puppies receive vaccines at three-week intervals. Adult dogs should be vaccinated annually.