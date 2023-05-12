Bakersfield Angels and local partners launch summer bus program for foster families

With temperatures expected to break 100 degrees this weekend, a lucky cluster of foster families will escape the heat in style: a bus ride, free of charge, to Carpinteria State Beach for a full day oceanside.
“The weather’s going to be really warm this weekend,” said Denise Reynen, program enrichment director with the Bakersfield Angels. “So, I guess we figured let’s pilot it and we just had an overwhelming response from our families. It’s just the most kind and phenomenal thing for the kids and families in our program.”
While this inaugural bus ride can only seat 30 people — with many more on the waitlist — Reynen said the organization hopes to take many more people throughout the summer.
The bus and the fuel to get there are being provided by Phil Rudnick, owner of Airport Valet Express, and several local businesses that plan to have this ride be the first in a summer-long service to foster families and to commercial patrons.
“We’re dedicating one bus every week for the foster families,” Rudnick said. “And the first trip goes out (Saturday) morning.”
Rudnick said that, prior to the pandemic, the company offered a similar trip service to Playa Del Rey, near Los Angeles International Airport. The idea for the bus sprang out of a meeting between Rudnick, who regularly volunteers with school events, and members of the Bakersfield Angels, a local chapter focused on foster care.
“Within about 10 minutes, we had filled the bus (online), and had a waitlist of at least four more families,” Bakersfield Angels Executive Director Allison McClain said of the chance meeting.
Now, on top of the weekly trip for foster families, the organization plans to offer commercial trips to Bakersfield patrons every day through the summer to Santa Barbara, Pismo Beach and Avila Beach, among other destinations.
“Every day, there’s going to be a bus going to one of those beaches,” Rudnick said. “It’s always with community in mind.”
According to its 2022 impact report, 394 foster children received some kind of help through Bakersfield Angels, largely through two mainstay programs: Dare to Dream, a big-sibling type mentorship program that last year paired 82 youth aged 11 to 24, and Love Box, which matches volunteers and foster families for month-long support services like babysitting and food delivery.