 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield Angels and local partners launch summer bus program for foster families

Bakersfield Angels Shoe Drive 2021 - 012.jpg

Bakersfield Angels is a local chapter of a national nonprofit that provides services to foster families.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Angels

With temperatures expected to break 100 degrees this weekend, a lucky cluster of foster families will escape the heat in style: a bus ride, free of charge, to Carpinteria State Beach for a full day oceanside.

“The weather’s going to be really warm this weekend,” said Denise Reynen, program enrichment director with the Bakersfield Angels. “So, I guess we figured let’s pilot it and we just had an overwhelming response from our families. It’s just the most kind and phenomenal thing for the kids and families in our program.”

Coronavirus Cases