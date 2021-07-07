Bakersfield and much of Kern expecting second run of dangerous, excessive heat

Every summer is hot in the San Joaquin Valley, but days when the temperature exceeds 110 degrees are rare.
This summer? Maybe not so rare.
"Bakersfield usually gets one 110-degree day a year, maybe two," said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station who compiles a wide range of statistics on the valley's climate.
In June, Bakersfield already reached 110 twice. But July has arrived with a vengeance, and starting Friday, the southern valley could see five days in a row of temperatures that hit 110 degrees or hotter. And three more at 108 or higher.
"This is very close in succession," Ochs said of the extreme heat events.
And that makes these events dangerous.
The NWS has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Joaquin Valley beginning at noon Thursday. An excessive heat warning was already in effect for the Kern desert.
Both warnings will end at 9 p.m. Monday.
"It doesn't have to be over 110 degrees," Ochs said. "We also factor overnight lows into the calculation."
During the June event, overnight lows stayed in the 80s for a few days, and that makes it more difficult for people to recover from the heat overnight.
That is expected to occur with this string of hot days as well, Ochs said, with the potential for five nights that remain warmer than 80 degrees.
According to the NWS, heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. Elderly residents, young children, and those with chronic ailments are at particular risk, but the risk is higher for everyone.
During extreme heat events, the NWS recommends that people:
• Remain in an air conditioned room.
• Drink plenty of water.
• Wear light clothing.
• Reduce time spent in the sun.
• Limit outdoor activities.
• Take breaks in the shade.
For information about when and where cooling centers are available, visit www.kerncounty.com/government/parks/facilities/cooling-centers