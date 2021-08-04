Bakersfield and Kern County reviewing homeless ordinances following move by L.A. to limit encampments

Both the city of Bakersfield and county of Kern are in the process of revising their homeless ordinances in the wake of Los Angeles passing a new law restricting encampments.
The Los Angeles law is meant to prevent people from storing personal belongings in places such as building entrances, at freeway underpasses and in public parks. It caused headlines for the broad new mandate it gave city officials to police the city’s chronic homelessness issue.
Some saw the new law as a critical step toward reclaiming public spaces, but critics said it failed to address the underlying issues while criminalizing poverty.
While Bakersfield has already enacted an anti-camping ordinance similar to that of Los Angeles, officials believe a re-evaluation of city and county policies could lead to a more comprehensive approach to homeless mitigation.
“In the greater Bakersfield area, it would be nice if there was a seamless strategy that was effective. I would hope that we could one day have that,” said Supervisor Mike Maggard, who requested the county review its approach to homelessness about a month ago. “I know the city needs assistance from the county to be effective in their quest to manage the homeless just like the county does.”
Bolstered by funds from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, Bakersfield has formed rapid response teams to quickly respond to complaints of homeless encampments. City workers give 72 hours notice before clearing the encampments, and offer shelter and services to those who are displaced.
After the expansion of numerous homeless shelters in the metro Bakersfield area, the city and county can now offer a roof and a bed to those individuals authorities find on the streets.
“We are very interested and open to adding new tools, but as we take a look at most of these tools, we’re already doing what they’re doing or even more,” said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg. “We don’t see the LA ordinance as a silver bullet, unfortunately. We are already doing in most cases what is in that ordinance.”
The county has yet to reveal what an anti-camping ordinance could entail. Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in an email his officer would submit a proposal to supervisors within the coming weeks.
“It is more important that it is done right, rather than rushing to implement something that doesn't produce results for the community,” he wrote in an email.
Some homeless advocates view anti-camping ordinances as counterproductive given the resources spent on their enforcement that could go to other areas like affordable housing.
Azeem Hussaini, co-founder of homeless advocacy group inthefield661, said sweeps of homeless encampments in parks rarely end up with individuals entering shelters or accepting services.
“The only thing it does, it makes the park a little cleaner because there aren’t any tents, but the people are still there,” he said. “If you look around the area, the folks are just lying down in the sun.”
He said he recently spoke to one person around Martin Luther King Jr. Park who has lived without a home in the area for two years despite the park being a frequent target of sweeps.
“Sweeps don’t work,” he said. “They just take up a lot of resources. Instead of using that money for sweeps, they could just invest in low-income housing for that area.”