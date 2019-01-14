The city of Bakersfield has issued a permit to Bird that will officially allow the rentable electric scooters to be used by Bakersfield residents during a one-year pilot period.
Essentially, the permit allows Bird to leave scooters in certain parts of Bakersfield, which it had been doing already without permission.
However, the scooters must be placed upright and not impede anyone’s travel along the sidewalks in order to comply with the permit. The city also mandated that riding the scooters in Rabobank Arena plaza, city-owned parking structures and Amtrak stations is prohibited.
Bird, a Santa Monica-based company, deposited 200 scooters on the streets of Bakersfield in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, surprising city residents and officials alike.
Following the big surprise, Bird contacted city officials to work with them to get everything legally squared away.
The city has worked with Bird over the last several weeks to properly permit the company for doing what it is already doing.
“When Bird first initiated their presence here in Bakersfield, we didn’t take any action against them, but we wanted to make sure that we were covering the appropriate issues,” said Assistant City Manager Steve Teglia. “What (the permit) does is it gives them the ability to utilize and encroach on the city’s right of way.”
At the end of the year, the city will reevaluate their agreement with Bird, potentially adding requirements to the permit to deal with problems that arise from the scooters’ use in the city.
“It could be that when the year period comes up, we extend it,” Teglia said. “It could be there are issues that come up.”
The permit also includes indemnification language for the city as well as insurance and operating requirements that Bird has agreed to comply with, the city said in a release last week.
