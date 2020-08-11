The Bakersfield American Legion will be hosting a public dinner fundraiser Friday at its Post 26, located at 220 H Street.
The drive-thru meal service will feature enchiladas, rice, beans and cheesecake for $10.
No reservation is needed for the 5:30 p.m. event.
