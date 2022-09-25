Bakersfield ag automation company wins investments, industry attention

Harvesting table grapes has always required hard work by skilled laborers toiling in tough conditions. But their tasks are getting easier, thanks to a Bakersfield ag-tech company on the leading edge of farm work automation.
Vinergy has developed and continues to build upon zero-emission vehicles that guide themselves among tight rows where grapes are picked, to and from the stations where the fruit is packed and loaded onto trucks.
Its focus on eliminating bottlenecks during the grape harvest has won Vinergy a series of investments, including more than $2.5 million from so-called angel investors, that recognize and fuel the company's leadership in a field of automation attracting interest from growers, buyers and inventors around the world.
Grapes were just the start. Having widened its focus to include electric-assisted wheelbarrows and automated vehicles for managing dairy feed, Vinergy is now looking toward stone-fruit harvesting, plant nurseries, landscaping, construction — any industry that might benefit from rechargeable equipment that reduces conveyance bottlenecks.
An individual investor in Vinergy, Kern table grape grower Jack Campbell, sees the company's machines as more advanced than those of competitors trying to perfect the same type of automation.
"It seems like Vinergy is closer to the source, and it seems like they're making the farthest strides," Campbell said. Someone will eventually revolutionize grape harvesting, he added, and "we think they're going to be the guys."
Another prominent grower of California grapes, Jack Pandol, estimated 60 percent to 65 percent of the industry's costs come from labor, and the majority of that work is done at harvest time.
"Automation of vineyards is essential for the future," he said by email. "Vinergy has a product that can be part of the solution."
Fresh off an expansion to a second 10,000-square-foot warehouse, and poised to double its workforce of 15 within a year, Vinergy this year released a product it calls the Gopher IQ. It's an automated version of 2019's original Gopher, which looks like a large wagon transporting several 22-pound grape totes at a time.
The new version uses a laser-guided system called lidar to navigate on its own. Equipped with a touch-screen interface, it can be easily programmed to traverse rows, turn, slow down and speed up. The machines speak five languages and can run about 16 hours on a charge before needing to be reenergized for eight to 10 hours.
The trailers that transport the vehicles serve also as shaded packing stations. They have rollers that distribute totes to workers who put bunches of grapes into bags, then into boxes, which are then carried up a conveyor belt to a human loader.
"We also put a boombox on it so (workers) can hear their music," President and CEO Justin Meng said last week during a tour of the company's headquarters on Rosedale Lane. He added that the system more than doubled worker productivity, primarily by reducing the time workers spend walking and carrying heavy loads.
A new product called Rhino IQ, also automated, makes repeat passes in front of dairy stalls to scoot feed closer to cows as they gradually consume the hay or corn placed in front of them. The machine is an example of Vinergy adapting its virtually maintenance-free, automated vehicles to perform tasks that may soon include spraying crops.
The company only leases its equipment, with one exception that it does sell: the Ox. A combination dolly and electric-assisted wheelbarrow, the machine makes moving large loads almost effortless — and soon it, too, will be automated.
Meng has been showing Vinergy's product lineup to large commercial buyers while at the same time having discussions with major manufacturers of heavy-duty equipment.
The company's in talks, too, with an Israeli company whose robotic drones harvest apples that can be automatically transported in a Gopher IQ. Work is proceeding, as well, on a Vinergy machine that gathers up totes and stacks them on pallets.
Meng attributes the company's success to its focus on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies, as opposed to developing robotic technology that might later be adapted to farm work.
Workers benefit by turning out more boxes of grapes per hour, which Meng said increases their earnings and cuts growers' costs.
"We're not trying to take jobs away," he said. "We're trying to eliminate the bottlenecks that make (farmworkers) inefficient during their workday."
Meng gives a lot of the credit for Vinergy's success to his wife of 17 years, Thayer, who has worked as a teacher to make sure the family's bills got paid while Justin chased his dream of entrepreneurship.
"It's just as much a win for her as it is for me," he said, "and we both just sacrificed the time."
Before they were married, Thayer shared with him a quote by Goethe that he has since framed and placed on his office wall. Meng said he stares at it daily.
"Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it," it says. "Boldness has genius, power and magic in it."