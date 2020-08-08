20200519-bc-Homesales

In this May file photo, residential real estate broker associate Terri Collins stands in front of a four-bedroom, three-bath home with a pool, spa and three-car garage on A Street in Westchester.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

In yet another measure of the local housing market, property investment company RealtyHop says Bakersfield has the fifth most affordable housing in the country.

The city of Bakersfield noted that it is the only city in California to be named in the top five for most affordable housing. The city reported in its weekly general information memo that the median home price in July was $224,000, "meaning a family with an annual income of just more than $60,000 only has to devote 22.27 percent of that income to housing."

The expensive places? Los Angeles (No. 1), San Francisco (No. 4) and Oakland (No. 5) were the California cities ranked among the five least affordable.

(1) comment

Moardeeb
Moardeeb

Well duh. Location location location.

Report Add Reply

