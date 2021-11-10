Bakersfield administrative offices to close for Veterans Day

The city of Bakersfield administrative offices will be closed on Thursday in observation of Veterans Day.
The offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 152,732
Deaths: 1,730
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 142,616
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 94.6
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 95.3
Updated: 11/10/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
