Bakersfield 3 Trial: Micah Holsonbake's last days examined

MORE INFORMATION

The Bakersfield Police Department reminded the community about a $10,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest and the filing of a criminal complaint in the death of James Kulstad on the fourth anniversary of his death, according to a BPD news release Friday.

BPD officers found Kulstad at approximately 1:17 a.m. on April 8, 2018, in the 5700 block of Sandstone Lane.

He was determined to be a victim of a shooting. A possible suspect vehicle, described as a newer model silver sedan, was seen in the area before the discovery of the death, according to the release.

The reward is available through the Kern County Secret Witness Program. The Secret Witness phone line operates 24 hours a day, and secrecy is guaranteed to those who call, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect or suspects in the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.