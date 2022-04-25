Bakersfield 3 Trial: Defendant testifies missing woman killed Holsonbake with 40-pound dumbbell

As the defense began to make its case Monday in the Bakersfield 3 trial, defendant Matthew Queen took the stand and pinned the murder of Micah Holsonbake on Baylee Despot, his ex-girlfriend and member of the Bakersfield 3 who’s been missing since April 2018.
As day 11 of the trial got underway, defense attorney Tim Hennessy asked Queen to recount a day when Holsonbake came over to his house on March 22, 2018.
Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith has alleged Queen and Despot tortured and killed Holsonbake in the garage of Matthew Vandecasteele’s, a former friend of Queen’s.
However, on Monday, Queen gave a different version of events from the stand.
Queen’s story
Queen said he made a joke about Holsonbake’s love life when Holsonbake pointed a gun at Queen at Queen's house. When Despot came into the room and Holsonbake pointed a gun at her, Queen tackled him to the ground.
A struggle ensued and the gun was knocked out of Holsonbake’s hands, Queen said. Queen said he told Despot to find the gun and asked her to hand him a zip tie. Queen tied one of Holsonbake’s hands with it while they struggled.
Then, Despot dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head, Queen said.
“My main thought is to get it cleaned up,” Queen said.
His concern, he said: “‘My 4-year-old is going to walk through the door and see a dead man in my garage,’” adding it looked like a gallon of red paint spilled everywhere.
Queen and Despot quickly devised a plan to get rid of Holsonbake, he testified. They chopped up his body.
Holsonbake’s complete body has never been found. His left arm was recovered in August 2018 in the Kern River, and his skull was found washed up from Lake Ming in 2021.
Queen said he didn’t call the police because his then-girlfriend dropped the weight, and he already had a previous record of gun charges.
Queen has pleaded not guilty to 35 charges related to Holsonbake’s death, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping. He also faces a slew of weapon and assault charges.
Prosecution rests
The prosecution rested Monday before Queen took the stand, after calling Bakersfield Police Sgt. Chad Garrett, lead investigator on the case.
Garrett said Queen became the prime suspect after he reviewed Queen’s social media accounts and interviewed Vandecasteele, a co-defendant who testified against Queen as part of a plea deal with the DA’s office.
Kern County District Attorney Investigator Darren Wonderly testified previously the last outgoing call or text message from Holsonbake’s phone was at 12:38 p.m. March 22, 2018.
Garrett said cellphone records on March 23, 2018, show Queen’s coverage moving from Queen’s home to Vandecasteele’s residence on North Half Moon Drive.
Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith presented text messages to the jury between Queen, Vandecasteele and Despot from around the time they allege Queen and Despot tortured and killed Holsonbake, between March 20 and March 27 in 2018.
On March 24, 2018, Queen said to Despot via text, “Sorry about last night, the job took longer than expected. You know how I like to do things the right way, never cutting any corners.”
Queen and Vandecasteele were together at the time, according to cellphone records presented in court, when Vandecasteele searched “How long does it take to dissolve a human body?” at 1:44 a.m. March 27.
Hennessy discussed media attention the case received as it gained national notoriety, during his cross-examination of Garrett.
Mentioning an episode of “Dr. Phil” and local news coverage, which Hennessy said compelled victims charged with assault and other witnesses testifying against Queen to step forward, he asked Garrett if Vandecasteele confided in police about information that he had heard online, to which Garrett said yes.
Garrett testified during Smith’s redirect examination that the media was unaware of the “grease stain” on the shelf, which turned out to be Holsonbake’s blood. Smith also pointed out Vandecasteele's testimony during Queen’s preliminary hearing is the first time it was publicly disclosed that Despot sought to change her clothes and take a knife into Vandecasteele's garage on the night prosecutors say Holsonbake was tortured and killed. Garrett added that he is tight-lipped during an ongoing investigation to ensure its integrity.
This article will be updated.