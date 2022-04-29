Bakersfield 3 Trial: Attorneys discuss jury instructions; closing arguments set for Monday

Attorneys in the Bakersfield 3 trial met with Judge Charles Brehmer to discuss jury instructions Friday.
Jury instructions aim to guide the jurors in their deliberation by defining legal terms. After these instructions are read to the jurors on Monday, closing arguments will be presented.
The defense rested Thursday, with Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith completing his cross-examination of the sole witness for the defense, defendant Matthew Queen, 45.
Queen has pleaded not guilty to 35 charges, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. He faces 20 various weapons charges, such as multiple counts of manufacturing, distributing and transferring an assault weapon, possessing a firearm by a felon and possessing ammunition. Queen is also charged with four charges of assault, one count of burglary, two counts of threatening with intent to terrorize and one misdemeanor of obstructing an officer.
If convicted of all the charges, Queen could be sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.
Baylee Despot, Queen’s ex-girlfriend, and Matthew Vandecasteele, Queen’s former best friend, are also charged in Holsonbake’s death. Despot, who's been missing since April 2018, faces first-degree murder, torture, kidnapping and three counts of conspiracy. Vandecasteele pleaded no contest to being an accessory, possession of a firearm by a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence. He accepted a plea deal to testify against Queen and, as a result, had charges such as kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon dismissed.
Vandecasteele is scheduled to be sentenced May 23.
The term Bakersfield 3 was coined by the mothers’ of Holsonbake, Despot and James Kulstad who sought to determine why their children either died or went missing around the same time in 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in 2018. Police have said he ran in the same circles as Despot and Holsonbake.