A man arraigned Thursday in the Bakersfield 3 case pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges against him, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, torture and conspiracy.
Matthew Queen, 43, is now scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing July 20. No bail was allowed.
Queen, who is already in jail for other charges, is accused of killing Micah Holsonbake, whose arm was recovered in the Kern River but the rest of his body has not been found. Queen was represented by attorney Timothy Hennessy.
In a major development in what has become a high-profile case, Queen was charged last month along with a woman who had been his girlfriend, Baylee Despot.
Baylee was 20 when she went missing more than two years ago. Her whereabouts are unknown.
