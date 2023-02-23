 Skip to main content
Baker Street shooting victim ID'd by coroner

A Bakersfield man who was shot multiple times on Baker Street was identified Thursday by the Kern County coroner’s office.

Rafael Rojas Gonzalez, 41, was shot Feb. 4 and died in the 600 block of Baker Street.

