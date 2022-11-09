Bains-Perez race not close, but thousands of votes to be counted

The work involved in running for office can be all-encompassing — and exhausting.
As a candidate, your days are rarely yours, and the hours are often scheduled and cut up into meetings, events, canvassing, strategy sessions, myriad phone calls and shaking hands with supporters and potential voters.
Then, finally, Election Day arrives, and time slows to a crawl. Votes are counted and tallied, and you wait — and then wait some more.
Dr. Jasmeet Bains and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, the two Democrats competing in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County, are both waiting. Now the outcome is in the hands of county elections.
Fortunately for Bains, on Election Night, the family physician jumped out to an early and considerable lead in the race over her opponent, Fifth District Supervisor Perez.
As the night wore on, each time the Kern County Elections Department tallied more votes, Bains’ lead over Perez increased.
As of 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, with all 338 precincts reporting, Bains led with 10,827 votes, or 58.9 percent — while Perez trailed with 7,555 votes, or 41.1 percent.
But just because all precincts had been counted doesn’t mean all votes had.
“The completed precincts refers to ballots voted at the polls on election day,” County Elections chief Mary Bedard told The Californian on Wednesday.
“We have completed counting all those ballots,” she said. “The count for election night also includes mail ballots received early enough for us to signature check, open, and complete the tabulation process prior to election day.”
But there are a number of mail ballots that came in on Election Day that haven’t been counted.
In fact, Bedard said, there are tens of thousands of ballots yet to be counted and added to the totals.
Lisa Gasperoni, Bains’ campaign strategist, said Wednesday that the Bains team “ran a strong campaign focused on the issues that matter to voters — health care, safe communities and combating fentanyl, child abuse and human trafficking.”
In the primary on June 7, it was Perez who had jumped out with an early lead. But on Tuesday night, the votes went in the opposite direction. The Bains campaign had apparently been successful in changing many voters’ minds in the intervening months.
“I think voters heard what Dr. Bains will do in the Assembly and responded with their support,” Gasperoni said in a text message.
“When you break down the numbers it’s really just simple math,” she said. “As more voters get the chance to know Dr. Bains and learn more about her remarkable work helping Central Valley families, her support grows.”
The campaign has not received updated information from the Kern County Registrar of Voters, but they remain optimistic, Gasperoni said, that the trend will hold.
Perez, too, is waiting, and is also hopeful.
“There are thousands of ballots left to be counted and it’s too early to call,” she said Wednesday.
“We are optimistic that we will be victorious in the end due to all the hard work our canvassers have put in on the ground. We just have to be patient while we ensure that every vote is counted correctly.”
