Bains jumps out to early lead in 35th Assembly race

It's Democrat vs. Democrat in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County.
And as the second round of county returns came in at about 10:19 p.m., family primary care doctor Jasmeet Bains bolstered her early lead over opponent, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez.
According to the Kern County Election Results website, with 230 of 338 precincts reporting, Bains was leading with 8,854 votes, or 58.41 percent — while Perez was trailing with 6,305 votes, or 41.59 percent.
Election Day is traditionally a long day for candidates.
Early Tuesday night, Bains was watching election returns with about 100 family members, friends and supporters at Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza in Delano, her hometown.
"It’s an exciting night," Bains said in a text. "I'm encouraged by the early returns and couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve received across Kern County.
"We’re confident that when all the ballots are counted, our campaign will come out ahead."
Perez was watching election returns at home with her family. However, she was expected to arrive soon IBEW union headquarters, said a family friend.
Perez declined to provide a reaction to the early returns.
What do the early returns mean? Maybe something. Maybe not much.
Case in point: Early returns in the June 7 primary election five months ago showed Perez jump out to a 22-point lead. But that considerable early advantage soon evaporated, leaving Perez with a razor-thin 1-percentage point lead.
Will that happen in this race? It's impossible to know.
The two candidates decided to throw their hats in the ring for this Assembly district late last year after the state changed its political boundaries to reflect new 10-year census data.
As a result, Democrat Rudy Salas' 32nd District left Kings County behind, focusing the district — renamed the 35th — in northwestern Kern County, with a "teardrop" shape reaching into east Bakersfield and beyond.
The Assembly district now includes Lamont, Arvin, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, Delano and Lost Hills. Democrats in the district outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1.
The population of the district is 61 percent Latino, the fourth-highest concentration of Latinos in any Assembly district in California.
Salas is not seeking reelection at the state level, but is campaigning for U.S. Congress.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.