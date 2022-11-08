Bains jumped out to early lead in 35th Assembly race, never looked back as lead widened

It was Democrat vs. Democrat in the race for the 35th Assembly District in Kern County.
But the count leaned heavily toward family care doctor and political newcomer Jasmeet Bains as Election Night wore on.
Bains established an early lead in the race over her opponent, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, and added to her lead as counting continued into the early morning hours.
According to the Kern County Election Results website, at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, with all 338 precincts reporting, Bains led the race with 10,827 votes, or 58.9 percent — while Perez trailed significantly with 7,555 votes, or 41.1 percent.
Election Day is traditionally a long day for candidates. But for Bains, there was nothing but good news as the margin of victory continued to widen with each release of ballot results.
Tuesday night, Bains watched election returns with about 100 family members, friends and supporters at Tony's Firehouse Grill and Pizza, a restaurant in the northern Kern County city of Delano, where she grew up.
"It’s an exciting night," Bains said in a text message Tuesday evening. "I'm encouraged by the early returns and couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve received across Kern County.
"We’re confident that when all the ballots are counted, our campaign will come out ahead."
Perez was watching election returns at home with her family early Tuesday evening. However, she was expected to arrive at IBEW union headquarters later Tuesday night.
Perez declined to provide a reaction to the early returns.
The general election returns were very different from the early returns in the June 7 primary election five months ago, when Perez jumped out to a 22-point lead. But that considerable early advantage soon evaporated, leaving Perez with a razor-thin 1-percentage point lead.
In Tuesday's contest, Perez never held the lead.
The two Democrats decided to throw their hats into the ring for the 35th late last year after the state of California changed its political boundaries to reflect new 10-year census data.
As a result, Democrat Rudy Salas' 32nd District left Kings County behind, focusing the district — renamed the 35th — in northwestern Kern County, with a "teardrop" shape reaching into east Bakersfield and beyond.
The Assembly district now includes Lamont, Arvin, Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, Delano and Lost Hills. Democrats in the district outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1.
The population of the district is 61 percent Latino, the fourth-highest concentration of Latinos in any Assembly district in California, but those demographics appeared not to help Perez, a Latina, who has been dogged by a history of questionable campaign finance reporting and accusations of corruption.
Salas did not seek reelection at the state level, but instead campaigned for U.S. Congress in the 22nd District.
As of early Wednesday morning, Salas held a lead over GOP incumbent David Valadao. With all 369 precincts reporting, Salas had 10,167 votes, or 51.4 percent to Valadao's 9,611 votes, or 48.59 percent.