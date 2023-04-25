Bains, Fong call on Newsom to raise spending on floodplain restoration, disaster relief

Two Kern County lawmakers joined 10 of their peers Tuesday in asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to spend more money on floodplain restoration and flood disaster relief and prevention.
A letter signed by Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, asked the governor to dedicate $100 million for San Joaquin River floodplain restoration and to give the same amount to counties facing this year’s record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Ten other members of the Assembly also signed.
The six-paragraph letter called on Newsom to restore money that was diverted from the San Joaquin River’s floodplain restoration budget. It added that such work provides critical, cost-effective flood prevention by opening temporary opportunities for diverting water for the purpose of reducing the impacts of flooding. It said restoration work opens space for recreation, habitat and groundwater recharge.
Tuesday’s letter further warned about the risks of neglecting to prepare for the possibility of floods from the unprecedented volume of snowmelt expected to hit the San Joaquin Valley this spring and summer. It noted communities in the valley are already suffering from school closures, lack of running water, farm destruction and death.
"Eliminating millions of dollars for flood protection projects now invites hundreds of billions of dollars of flood damage in the near future,” the letter stated. “If California does not invest in flood protection now, it will pay a much higher price in the loss of economic activity, the cost to rebuild, and the lives of residents.”
The letter explicitly acknowledged Newsom’s March 31 executive order streamlining state flood response, preparation and recovery efforts. The governor’s action suspended certain statutes and regulations in order to quicken work like floodwater diversions, debris removal and levee repairs. It also boosted staffing by waiving work-hour limitations, and it made changes in support of four schools outside Kern dealing with flood problems.
“While we are supportive of your recent executive order to support critical Tulare Lake Basin flood response and recovery efforts,” the letter said, “the state needs more resources to prevent future disasters.”
The letter arrived on a day when Newsom was in the valley visiting the Tulare Basin to see flooding impacts firsthand and meet with communities already impacted or expected to be hit with flooding this spring and summer.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said in an email statement the administration is focused on expanding seasonal floodplains, noting such work is being funding in part through a Department of Water Resources grant program and the Department of Conservation’s Multibenefit Land Repurposing Program.
“The recent series of storms is a prime example of why we need to invest in these solutions to adapt to more extreme weather driven by climate change,” the statement read.
The governor has proposed spending $202 million on flood protection in the next fiscal year, the spokesperson noted, pointing out as well that the 2021 Budget Act set aside $60 million for a grant program benefiting groundwater recharge basins in the San Joaquin Valley through measures like floodplain enhancements and improvements to data collection. The remaining $15 million is expected to be awarded this summer.