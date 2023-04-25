 Skip to main content
Bains, Fong call on Newsom to raise spending on floodplain restoration, disaster relief

Assemblyman Vince Fong

Assemblyman Vince Fong

Dr Jasmeet Bains

Dr. Jasmeet Bains

Two Kern County lawmakers joined 10 of their peers Tuesday in asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to spend more money on floodplain restoration and flood disaster relief and prevention.

A letter signed by Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, asked the governor to dedicate $100 million for San Joaquin River floodplain restoration and to give the same amount to counties facing this year’s record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Ten other members of the Assembly also signed.

