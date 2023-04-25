 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bains, Fong call on Newsom to raise spending on flood plain restoration, disaster relief

+1 
Assemblyman Vince Fong

Assemblyman Vince Fong

 Provided photo
Dr Jasmeet Bains

Dr. Jasmeet Bains

 Contributed

Two Kern County lawmakers joined 10 of their peers Tuesday in asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to spend more money on flood plain restoration and flood disaster relief and prevention.

A letter signed by Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, asked the governor to dedicate $100 million for San Joaquin River flood plain restoration and to give the same amount to counties facing this year’s record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Ten other members of the Assembly also signed.

Coronavirus Cases