Bains earns her stripes as a ‘Valleycrat’

In January, Jasmeet Bains entered office for the 35th District as the first Indian-origin Sikh woman elected to the state Assembly. Last week, Bains again broke ground for Sikhs, as the first to be removed from a state committee.
In her three-month tenure, Bains has managed to both make history and doom herself to repeat it.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Thursday removed the Bakersfield Democrat from the Business and Professions Committee. A spokesperson for his office declined to elaborate, saying only that it was “not uncommon to make adjustments to committees throughout the legislative session.”
Others say the removal was retaliation for Bains’ decision a few days prior to vote against a party-line bill mandating that any oil company operating in California submit data to a newly created division within the state Energy Commission.
“It’s ridiculous that they have to prove by punishing members that that’s going to change who they are,” said Nicole Parra, a former assemblywoman who served from 2002 to 2008. “That’s frustrating to me ... to see that continuously happening, member after member in the valley.”
The bill cleared the Legislature with support from some moderate Democrats, while a handful of others abstained. But instead of abstaining, Bains, a physician, joined all 18 Republicans in opposition.
Bains did not respond to requests for comment, but she explained afterward on social media that she had wanted to stay true to her base, fighting for lower gas prices and a stronger Kern County.
“Stand alone if you must, but always stand for the truth,” Bains tweeted Thursday. “As the lone Democrat to oppose the new gas tax, I will never throw my constituents under the bus.”
Kern Democratic Party Chairman Christian Romo questioned Bains’ vote but admits the situation, at least on the surface, harkens back to when the speaker of the Assembly brought down the same ax on Bains’ predecessor, Bakersfield Democrat Rudy Salas, who was removed from the same committee in 2017 after voting against his party on California's gas tax.
Salas did not respond to a request for comment, but tweeted at the time of his vote that “some days it’s hard to keep your commitments ... . Today is one of those days.”
Parra said the new assemblywoman might as well get used to it as a “Valleycrat,” a term coined by Cruz Bustamante, a former assemblyman and lieutenant governor from Fresno who was often at odds with fellow Democrats during a tumultuous political career that lasted from 1999 to 2007.
“Jasmeet Bains is going to go through this many times in her career, where representing this area will mean you’re not a popular member,” Parra said.
In 2008, after abstaining from a vote on the state budget, Parra was ousted from the state Capitol building by then-Speaker Karen Bass and forced to move to an office across the street. Parra, who represented the 30th District at the time, explained at the time that she wouldn’t budge until questions on water and ag had been solved to her satisfaction.
“I’m the only member who’s ever been kicked out of the Capitol building,” Parra said. “Even (former Assemblyman) Chuck Calderon and his ‘Gang of Five,’ when they were trying to take out the speaker, (Democratic leadership) put him in the basement of the Capitol.”
Bass would later strip Juan Arambula, another moderate Democrat from the Central Valley who represented the 31st District from 2004 to 2010, when he switched his affiliation to independent.
“When I was kicked out, it didn’t bother me at all,” Parra said.
Bains’ 35th District — northwest Kern County and south Bakersfield — has a population of a half-million, three-quarters Hispanic, with a regionally focused electorate dependent on the oil and gas industry. It’s also home to Delano, the birthplace of the farmworker labor movement, within a county producing 60 percent of the state’s renewable energy.
“The last senator pro tem called our area full of tumbleweeds,” Parra said. “Most legislators drive by the valley to stop by I-5 and get gas. And now we’re going to be saving the state with renewable energy and using our oil reserves to capture carbon.”
Some of the closest races in the country occur here. In the November midterms, incumbent Rep. David Valadao defeated Salas by 3 percent to win California’s 22nd Congressional District seat. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, defeated Republican challenger David Shepard by 13 votes.
In her first race, Parra recalls she won by 126 votes. In order for a Democrat to win in Kern, she said, compromises are required.
“Here you have to write bills that have Republican sponsors,” Parra said.
Valleycrats tend to lean left on social issues like gay rights and abortion, but they may veer right on fiscal issues.
“And that’s where Democrats typically buck from leadership at the state level,” Romo said. “It happened with Rudy Salas, Nicole Parra — the list goes on and on.”
In the past 30 years, the share of California’s oil produced in state has fallen by half, such that the state relies mostly on imports. That impacts Kern’s economy.
“The oil industry supports many in our community that take them from absolute poverty and into living a middle-class life where they can sustain their families,” Romo said. “Not all Californians understand that.”
Views on Bains’ future in office remains mixed. Romo suggested that Bains sided not with her district but with oil producers he said helped fund her campaign, which he said demonstrates a disconnect with local politics.
“Coming in and doing this right out of the gate is going to be problematic for her,” Romo said. “She is suffering the consequences now ... . I guess we now have to wait and see — what will this mean to the voters.”
Mary Helen Barro, a member of the Democratic League of Women Voters, concurs.
“Bains is a professional woman, but she’s also a corporate woman,” said Barro, who equated Bains to a Democratic version of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. “And, bottom line, money talks in politics.”
Parra, by contrast, said Bains is doing what the job requires.
“You’re going to have to make decisions that aren’t popular with folks who represent San Francisco and Los Angeles,” Parra said. “You’re elected to represent your district.”
So Bains did in February, in a sense, by introducing Assembly Bill X1-3, which would require that half of all oil refined in California originate within the state by 2035. It also calls for the state to cut emissions by at least 40 percent below a 1990 baseline by 2030. Barro said she supports the measure.
The bill, still pending, is likely to raise a ruckus in Sacramento.
“Protecting California’s premier oil industry is one of the most environmentally friendly things we can do,” Bains said in a February statement.