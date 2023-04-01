 Skip to main content
Bains earns her stripes as a ‘Valleycrat’

Jasmeet Bains

In her first day in office, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, submitted her first bill, Assembly Bill 33, which would create a task force focused on tackling the ongoing fentanyl crisis, a nationwide issue that contributes heavily to lethal and nonlethal overdoses in the Central Valley.

 Courtesy of Jasmeet Bains

In January, Jasmeet Bains entered office for the 35th District as the first Indian-origin Sikh woman elected to the state Assembly. Last week, Bains again broke ground for Sikhs, as the first to be removed from a state committee.

In her three-month tenure, Bains has managed to both make history and doom herself to repeat it.

