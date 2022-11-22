 Skip to main content
Bains declares victory over Perez in race for 35th District Assembly seat

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, ahead by 21 percentage points and more than 12,000 votes two weeks after the general election, declared victory Tuesday over Leticia Perez in the two-Democrat race to represent California's 35th Assembly District.

A family doctor and political newcomer who narrowly lost the June primary to a nine-year Kern County supervisor with wider name recognition, Bains issued a morning statement saying she had become the first Sikh American and woman of Indian American descent elected to the state Legislature.

