Bains declares victory over Perez in race for 35th District Assembly seat

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, ahead by 21 percentage points and more than 12,000 votes two weeks after the general election, declared victory Tuesday over Leticia Perez in the two-Democrat race to represent California's 35th Assembly District.
A family doctor and political newcomer who narrowly lost the June primary to a nine-year Kern County supervisor with wider name recognition, Bains issued a morning statement saying she had become the first Sikh American and woman of Indian American descent elected to the state Legislature.
"We did it!" Bains said in a news release. "Thanks to a tremendous grassroots campaign and countless diverse community volunteers, we shattered expectations and delivered a decisive victory for Kern County families."
Bains focused her campaign on the need to improve access to health care, while Perez concentrated more on energy and carbon management in a largely agricultural district that is 61 percent Latino and heavily Democratic. It includes Arvin, Delano, Lamont, Lost Hills, McFarland, Shafter and Wasco.
Perez had been endorsed by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who spent 10 years in the redistricted 32nd District before running this year for Congress and, according to the Associate Press on Monday, losing to incumbent Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
Perez did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.
Senior officials with the county Democratic Party also could not immediately be reached for comment. But Robin Walters, president of the Democratic Women of Kern, said, "What I will say is we look forward to working with all elected officials and particularly supporting the Democratic elected officials."
Bains grew up in the Central Valley the daughter of immigrant parents. This was her first time running for political office.
In the June primary between the same two candidates, Bains lost to Perez by slightly more than 1 percentage point, a difference of just 289 votes.
But results so far from the Nov. 8 general point to a wider gap: As of Tuesday, Bains had 34,928 votes, or 60.52 percent, to Perez's 22,787 votes, or 39.48 percent.
"Growing up as a girl in Delano, I couldn’t have imagined that one day I’d have the title of 'doctor,' let alone, 'Assemblywoman-elect,'” Bains said in Tuesday's news release. "But at my core I’m still just a daughter of the valley who was lucky enough to go away to medical school and return to serve the community I call home — a community rich in culture, diversity and proud valley values.
"I’m also proud to be the first woman of Indian-American descent and first Sikh to be elected to the California Legislature," she continued. "I’m honored and mindful of what this historic achievement means to both my ancestors and the younger generation — who will hopefully be inspired to break barriers and pursue dreams of their own.
"I’m deeply grateful to the voters of Kern County and humbled by the hundreds of volunteers, community leaders, health-care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, farmers, small business owners and hard-working families who supported our efforts across Assembly District 35. Together, we have achieved what many thought was impossible, and we will continue to deliver victories for the people of valley. Let’s get to work!”
Assuming her victory is certified when the vote becomes final, Bains will be sworn into office Dec. 5.