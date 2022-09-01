 Skip to main content
Bail reduced more than $100K for Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty

20220824-bc-arraignment

Annie Schreiber, who's facing animal abuse charges after police officers reported finding 14 dead dogs at an unlicensed business she was running, stands in a courtroom at the Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday during an arraignment hearing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge reduced bail Thursday by more than $100,000 for a Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty after prosecutors said 14 dogs died in her care.

Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges and Judge Chad A. Louie set her bail at $140,000 during her arraignment last week. Police originally said they found 11 dead dogs and 29 more suffering various levels of neglect at three addresses tied to Schreiber’s unlicensed business.

