Karim Reyad, 18, watches as he is formally arraigned May 22 in Kern County Superior Court. He’s charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter in an April 18 collision that led to the death of Gayla Sue Price, 66. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge contemplating whether to allow a man charged with murder to post bail must balance factors presented by attorneys Tuesday: He could lose his arm due to alleged insufficient medical attention in jail, but he has accumulated numerous in-custody violations.

Karim Reyad, 18, is being held on no bail at Lerdo Jail after he was charged in the death of Gayla Sue Price, a Bakersfield grandmother of 10 kids. Prosecutors said Reyad drove 108 mph while intoxicated in a residential area and collided into Price’s vehicle in April.

