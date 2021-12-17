Bags of Love hosting 'Home Alone' drive-in movie fundraiser

The Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a "Home Alone" drive-in movie fundraiser Saturday at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
Santa Claus will be available for photos and a concession stand with fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, nachos, pizza and more.
Tickets are $10 a person for entry or $20 a person for VIP parking, which includes a free popcorn voucher. All money raised will help the Bags of Love Foundation, which supports children who have cancer.
Parking opens at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Sam Lynn Ballpark is located at 4009 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.