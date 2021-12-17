You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bags of Love hosting 'Home Alone' drive-in movie fundraiser

Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 7.11.52 PM.png

A previous drive-in movie fundraiser from the Bags of Love Foundation

 Courtesy of the Bags of Love Foundation

The Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a "Home Alone" drive-in movie fundraiser Saturday at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Santa Claus will be available for photos and a concession stand with fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, nachos, pizza and more.

Tickets are $10 a person for entry or $20 a person for VIP parking, which includes a free popcorn voucher. All money raised will help the Bags of Love Foundation, which supports children who have cancer. 

Parking opens at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Sam Lynn Ballpark is located at 4009 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. 

Coronavirus Cases