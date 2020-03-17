Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales wanted to do something to lift residents' spirits on St. Patrick's Day. After all, things have been so uncertain lately, Gonzales said. His plan seemed to work Tuesday evening as bagpiper Nick Haynes drew adults and children out of their homes to enjoy the music.
Bagpipes lift spirits on St. Patrick's Day
- BY STEVEN MAYER smayer@bakersfield.com
