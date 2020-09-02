Editor's note: This story originally published Sept. 2, 2005.
He looked dashing in the cockpit of his P-51 Mustang, wearing his leather flight jacket, the bright glow of youth radiating from his face.
But Bakersfield resident and World War II combat pilot Bernell Whitaker spent his 21st birthday on a forced march through war-ravaged Germany as soldiers of the Third Reich pushed Allied prisoners from one POW camp to another. They lived on meager potatoes stolen from nearby fields and any source of protein they could find. Any.
Such was the dichotomy of the second world war: There was a glamorous, romantic quality to the swing music, the crisp uniforms and the sense of urgency that caused couples to fall in love before the next soldier shipped out.
But there were also the fierce battles, the dead and the wounded, and the loved ones left crying at home.
Today marks the 60th anniversary of the end of history's most destructive and deadly war. On Sept. 2, 1945, leaders of the empire of Japan signed official surrender papers aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
It was the end of something that was both beautiful and terrible. And unlike wars that came later, World War II profoundly affected every American who lived through that unforgettable era.
Bernell Whitaker, 81
Platteville, Wis., native Bernell Whitaker knew what it was like to soar above the fray in his P-51 fighter plane. But the war took on a different hue after the Army Air Force 1st lieutenant was forced to bail out over Hungary in January 1945.
But as prisoners, he and his comrades weren't cut off completely from the rest of the world.
"We had some real talented guys in the camps who built crystal radios," Whitaker recalled of the months he spent as a prisoner of war. "We heard about President Roosevelt's death."
And they heard the thunder of Allied artillery as American forces pushed ever farther across Germany.
After Whitaker's POW camp was liberated on April 29, 1945, the pilot was sent home to recuperate -- so he might be available for further duty in the Pacific theater, the war against Japan.
A few months later, the young flyer was having a beer in a tavern in his hometown when word of Japan's surrender was announced over the radio. The crowd spilled out into the street.
"Everyone was yelling and clapping," he remembered. "Everyone was euphoric."
Alice Anaya, 71
"I'm from a Navy town, San Diego," said Bakersfield resident Alice Anaya. "I remember the blackouts and the searchlights looking for enemy planes. We knew the sound of the blackout sirens. It meant no light. You don't even light a cigarette."
Anaya was just 11 when the war ended, but she had grown up with the war.
"As children, we all helped," she remembered. "We'd take our wagon down the alleys, and anything made of iron, we'd turn it in for the war effort."
And she remembers when it all ended.
"It was a day of tears and laughter," Anaya said, her mind drifting back to long-held memories. "It was joyous and it was sad, because we lost a lot of good friends."
Alfonso Rodriguez, 82
Bakersfield native Alfonso Rodriguez was picking cotton up on Kern Lake when he made the move to the U.S. Army's 16th Cavalry Division.
England, France, Holland, Germany. The young soldier's path matched that of the brave and bloody Allied advance toward the heart of the Third Reich.
"There wasn't no glory," Rodriguez said. Instead, he remembered eating countless meals out of tin cans and smoking cigarettes provided by the Army.
"The German soldier -- I have nothing against him," Rodriguez said. "He was doing what he was told like the rest of us."
The greatest memory for the former soldier was not the Japanese surrender. It was returning home to his wife and children after the end of the war in Europe.
Two of Rodriguez's sons went on to fight later -- in Korea and Vietnam. "We're a fighting family for our country," said the old veteran.
Jean Sharp, 77
"My husband served with the 913th Field Artillery, part of the 88th Infantry Division," said Bakersfield resident Jean Sharp. "He pulled a big gun all the way across Italy, 355 days in the mud and the awfulness."
Meanwhile back home, families planted "victory gardens" and used rationing coupons to purchase everything from gasoline to shoes to tires. The war was the nation's priority -- and everyone knew it.
"There was no butter," Sharp recalled. "You bought this white margarine -- it was more like lard -- and you had to mix little tablets into it to make it turn yellow."
Sixty years ago, before she met her future husband, Sharp was on The Pike, an amusement park on the pier in Long Beach, when the news broke about the end of the war.
It was joyous pandemonium.
"There were sailors everywhere," she remembered. "They were kissing every girl they met -- including me!"
Jim Dunn, 79
As a radioman on the USS Cowpens, a light aircraft carrier, Jim Dunn was aboard the first ship to sail into Tokyo Bay after the cessation of hostilities.
"Our job was to occupy a Japanese naval air base and set up communications for the purpose of ferrying our POWs out of Japan," Dunn said. "Nobody was on that air base, except for one Japanese officer."
Dunn said he was too young at the time to fully appreciate the significance of that particular time and place in history.
But hearing about the formal surrender was unforgettable.
"It was euphoric," he said. "Once you'd been through everything we'd been through, just knowing that it's over ..."
Jerry Appleton, 83
Drafted in 1942, Jerry Appleton went into what he calls the "infamous 42nd Rainbow Division." He remained stateside throughout the war, but fully expected to be called up for the invasion of Japan -- an invasion that never materialized.
"Thank God for the atom bomb," he said. "I didn't have to go."
Appleton said Americans were united during World War II because the nation was in a fight to the death with a well-defined and obvious enemy.
"We were fighting for a cause," he said. "We're not fighting for a cause now. We have no business being in Iraq."
The Bakersfield resident remembers being in Coalinga when the surrender came.
"They had a massive parade up and down Fifth Street, the town's main street," Appleton recalled. "I didn't get into the parade. I stood back and watched."
Raymond Williams, 80
Raymond Williams was in Tulsa, Okla., when the Japanese military bombed Pearl Harbor -- and changed the world forever.
He was drafted in 1943 and was sent to Italy. He came home safe in 1946, but remained in the Army for a total of 27 years.
When word of Japan's surrender reached the troops, it was a scene of joyous abandon, Williams recalled.
"Everyone was so happy," he said. "I was just jumping up and down. It was finally over. The war was over."
Those men for fought those horrible battles in Japan can never be forgotten.
