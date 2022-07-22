 Skip to main content
Back-to-school events offer resources for families

With the return to school around the corner, a number of Kern County organizations are hosting back-to-school events aimed at preparing students for a healthy return to the classroom and equipping families with free supplies.

Kern County Child Support Services hosted its 13th annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair on Friday, and there will be several others throughout the area in the weeks to come.

