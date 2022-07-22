Back-to-school events offer resources for families

With the return to school around the corner, a number of Kern County organizations are hosting back-to-school events aimed at preparing students for a healthy return to the classroom and equipping families with free supplies.
Kern County Child Support Services hosted its 13th annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair on Friday, and there will be several others throughout the area in the weeks to come.
On Sunday in Wasco, the Tabernacle of Praise Church of God at 812 9th St. is hosting a backpack giveaway for families starting around 11:15 a.m.(after its 10 a.m. service). All are welcome, according to organizers.
Next week, Kern County Child Support Services is also hosting a back-to-school fair from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rosamond Library at 3611 Rosamond Blvd.)
The Kern County Public Health Services Department is also hosting a back-to-school vaccinations event from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 455 Lexington St. in Delano.
There will also be a child support services back-to-school event from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Leroy Jackson Park at 300 E. French Ave. in Ridgecrest.
The Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Learning and Outreach Centers will host its annual Back to School Fair from 8 to 11 a.m. July 30 at Bessie E. Owens Primary School at 815 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield.
That event will provide backpacks and school supplies for K-12 students, and children must be present to receive school supplies, according to organizers.
There will also be free food and information about health care and insurance services available for families.
The Kern County Child Support Services is hosting its Bakersfield event at the Kern County Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at 3801 Chester Ave. Its last event before school starts will happen from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Ford City Park, which is located at 207 Tyler St. in Taft.
The Outlets at Tejon’s Back-To-School Bonanza charity event is happening at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin. During the event, the Outlets will hand out free school supplies to children at stations located throughout the center. The stations will offer complementary backpacks, pencils, binder paper, crayons, color pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks while supplies last.
New Hope Full Gospel Church is hosting a Back to School Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14, which is being billed as a free, fun, family-friendly event before the end of summer. It will offer food, fun, a dunk tank and a bounce house at 305 Roberts Lane in Oildale.
For those interested in donating to help local families in need, the Boys & Girls Clubs is soliciting donations of cash and supplies to offset the costs for families, which average more than $860 per year for school items.
Traditional school supply donations will be accepted at the three local club sites, and online donations accepted at bgclubsofkerncounty.org/schoolsupplies through Aug. 10. The money will be used to purchase school supplies, according to club officials. More information is available at the organization’s website.