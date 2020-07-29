A baby who was found unresponsive in a Shafter swimming pool on Saturday died Tuesday at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, the coroner's office reported Wednesday.
Mateo Valladres was 1 year and 11 months old, the coroner reported. He had been found unresponsive in the pool in the 400 block of Loewen Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.