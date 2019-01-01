It was only a matter of minutes into the new year that the Bakersfield area had the first baby born in 2019.
Josias Hernandez was born at Mercy Hospital Southwest at 12:02 a.m., weighing 3 pounds and 14 ounces. The parents are Bakersfield residents Fabiola and Oscar Hernandez, for whom Josias is their second child.
Due to his small size, Josias is currently being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. However, Dignity Health said he is healthy and doing well.
Memorial Hospital didn’t have a birth until around 1 a.m. Adventist Health Bakersfield said their first baby of 2019 was born at around 7 a.m.
Josias’ birth is the quickest to happen in a new year since 2017, when a baby boy was born at 12:15 a.m. also at Mercy Southwest. Last year, Ximena Aguilar was born at 1:08 a.m. at Memorial Hospital.
