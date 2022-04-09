B3K reenlists participants, pushes for wider inclusion

Most people involved in Kern County's B3K Prosperity project want to stay engaged with the economic collaboration, but a significant share aren't sure enough has been done to bring everyone to the table, according to new survey results.
The data released Wednesday is seen as a mixed review of participation to date in a 2-year-old effort aimed at creating 100,000 good jobs in the county in the next 10 years. Leaders interpreted the findings as validation good work is being done even as more remains to be accomplished with regard to inclusion.
The results have come at an important time of transition. After proceeding through an intensive economic assessment and strategy development, followed recently by an organizational restructuring, the plan now is to start what Executive Director J.P. Lake calls the "implementation phase," expected to deploy tactics like aligning industry efforts and applying for grants.
Lake told the survey's respondents by email Wednesday it was good news the majority of them want to stay closely involved, because their help is important and necessary. But he pushed for renewed commitment to inclusivity, in recognition of findings that about 12 percent indicated being "dissatisfied" or "highly dissatisfied" with that aspect of the effort.
"It's imperative that we include all voices in our community, which only strengthens our core mission," Lake wrote.
Inclusion is not a new challenge for B3K. Before the effort was even 8 months old, in December 2020, it had fallen at least two months behind schedule. Leadership at the time said the delay resulted partly from groups typically left out of economic development discussions finally getting a chance to express their priorities.
The irony in some of the survey data is that B3K has made a point of widening economic inclusion. B3K research has shown white men are more likely than women or people of color to hold a good job or own a business in the county.
B3K has involved extra work for more than 100 contributors from local industry, schools, government, community organizations and nonprofits.
They have contributed to research, waded through data and hashed out countless ideas. Their central accomplishment to date has been to build consensus on five areas of focus with the greatest potential for improving local access to quality employment. They are aerospace, business services, energy, entrepreneurship and manufacturing.
Traco Matthews, who represents Community Action Partnership of Kern for B3K, said by email he's honored to serve on the organization's workgroup contributing to equal economic opportunity.
"My hope is that these collaborative efforts will generate new opportunities for communities of color and give them a stronger sense of belonging," he wrote. "I’m always eager to support ideas that can strengthen inclusion and outcomes for historically marginalized groups, and B3K represents such an opportunity."
None of the survey findings related to participation in B3K were overwhelming in any direction.
Of the survey's 78 respondents, about 54 percent indicated they want to be involved with B3K at the closest level, with "a seat at the table."
About 32 percent opted to be "consulted" at a somewhat lower level, including receiving invitations to meetings, while about 14 percent asked only to be kept abreast of B3K's progress, which was the survey's lowest option for participation.
A separate question asked the project's participants how satisfied they were with B3K's inclusivity. More than a third, about 36 percent said they were "highly satisfied," and a slightly larger share, about 37 percent, reported being just "satisfied."
About 15 percent reported being "moderately satisfied" with the effort's success at including everyone. About 10 percent indicated they were "dissatisfied" with B3K's inclusivity; a single person chose "highly dissatisfied."
"Regarding inclusivity," Lake told participants, "though the numbers are strong, there is always room for improvement."
One of the central leaders of the collaboration, President and CEO Nick Ortiz of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, said by email the new survey results affirm B3K's approach of gathering diverse perspectives and engaging the community so "we can galvanize our region toward collective action."
"The community recognizes that this isn’t a job just for businesses or the government, that charting the course toward Kern’s future requires unique coalitions," Ortiz wrote. "That being said, there is still a significant amount of work to be done on community and stakeholder engagement."
Bakersfield commercial real estate developer Bruce Davis, a volunteer member of B3K's leadership committee who emphasized he wasn't speaking for the group, said the goal of creating 100,000 good jobs in 10 years will surely require cooperation and commitment.
Davis said the company where he works as executive vice president, Bolthouse Properties, views the effort as part of what it does for the local community.
B3K is very inclusive — "it's there for all the right reasons," he said, adding that he's pleased to see people working together "to make something better for everybody."
Volunteer support has been solid from the beginning, with people putting in one to four hours per work on average depending on their position within the organization, B3K spokesman Justin Salters said. He noted B3K started with a core group and has seen steady engagement and slight growth.
Even so, more volunteers are needed, he added, especially with respect to the four industry-specific implementation teams.
"We need input from industry leaders to help identify barriers to growth and plan for strategies to help their businesses and industries grow and provide additional quality jobs for Kern County residents," he wrote. "People interested in joining an Implementation Team can sign up online at https://b3kprosperity.org/implementation-sign-up/."