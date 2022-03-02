B3K adopts new governing structure, calls for wider contributions

Kern's broad-based effort to create 100,000 quality jobs countywide by 2031 has entered a new phase with news today that the B3K Prosperity economic development initiative will be overseen by a newly appointed executive director together with a recently formed leadership council composed of locally based public and private sector representatives.
Local businessman John Paul "J.P." Lake assumed the top job after having guided B3K's entrepreneurship focus in the two years since the initiative was launched in early 2020 as a way of reducing the county's reliance on two primary industries — oil and agriculture — that have suffered in recent years from regulatory and market-based challenges.
The new governing structure being unveiled today replaces a pair of committees that led the research and strategy work that continue to guide the effort. A committee focused on diversity and inclusion will remain in place, while a new advisory council will be created to give community members opportunities to give local input.
As B3K moves to what Lake calls the initiative's implementation phase, it is expected to rely less on the work of Brookings Institution personnel who helped launch the effort. The transition also coincides with a fundraising effort seen as critical to strengthening prospects for quality job creation.
Lake, whose closer involvement with the group will be accompanied by him taking a lesser role at the local angel investor group he helped found, Kern Venture Group, said now local businesses need to get more involved by volunteering and contributing money to B3K.
"We really need the business community to step up and get engaged on the B3K work," he said. "I'd like to see more of our private sector employers involved in one of the work groups."
The groups he referred to head up four industry clusters that B3K participants have identified as holding the greatest potential for expanding employment in industries that provide goods or services that can be sold outside the county. They are advanced manufacturing, aerospace, business services and local activities defined as energy and carbon management.
A news release by B3K says all 15 members of the newly named leadership council represent organizations that have made multiyear commitments to help fund the organization's efforts. Five additional seats remain open to local community groups and businesses.
Lake said those organizations have together pledged more than $500,000 per year for each of the next three years. After that time, the expectation is that grants will help move the initiative forward.
Council member Lynnette Zelezny, president of Cal State Bakersfield, said optimism is on the rise as B3K streamlines its leadership structure to carry out plans devised during the last two years. The time has come, she said, for solid gains.
"That plan's not sitting on the shelf," Zelezny said. "We have community leaders coming to the table and saying, 'We're buying in and we're putting in time and resources.'"
Leadership Council member Morgan Clayton, president of Tel-Tec Security Systems, said in a news release it will be important that B3K's leadership and committees reflect the communities they serve.
"We need collaboration and input to help identify the gaps in our plans and strategies, so that we can create more quality jobs in our region and win together," he stated.
Besides Clayton and Zelezny, the Leadership Council consists of:
• Ryan Alsop, chief administrative officer for Kern County;
• Nicholas Ambrosini, president and CEO of Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union;
• Greg Bielli, president and CEO of Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co.;
• Christian Clegg, city manager of Bakersfield;
• Bruce Davis, senior vice president of development at Bolthouse Properties in Bakersfield;
• Christine Halley, managing partner of Bakersfield-based Cornerstone Engineering Inc.;
• Rick Jhaj, CEO of Bakersfield-based Countryside Corp.;
• Ken Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield;
• Shawn Kerns, executive vice president of Santa Clarita-based California Resources Corp.;
• Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce;
• Connie Perez-Andreesen, chief administrative officer at United Farm Workers;
• Kristen Watson, chief of staff to the president of CSUB; and,
• Daniel Wolcott, head of Adventist Health Bakersfield.