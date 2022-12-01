 Skip to main content
Awareness campaign launches to counter anti-oil state policies

20181119-bc-christmastown-4

The fence around the oil well display at the Kern County Museum is decorated for Christmas in this 2018 file photo.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

The latest effort to consolidate support for California’s embattled, Kern-centric oil and gas industry kicks off today with a campaign that pro-business organizer BizFed Central Valley modeled after the popular My Job Depends on Ag initiative started in 2016.

My Job Depends On Oil, set for launch at dual morning events in Bakersfield and Fresno, comes amid anger in Sacramento that the industry is enjoying strong profits at a time of spiking gasoline prices. Other recent clashes have revolved around regulatory measures such as a law banning oil drilling near neighborhoods and schools.

