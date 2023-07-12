Farmers have to be optimists, so there's always an irony when global commodity markets and carryover inventories put local almond growers in the position of rooting for a small crop. But this year has been especially odd.
Word went out Wednesday that California's almond crop will end up bigger this year than last by about 1% despite unfavorable pollination weather this winter — a big surprise for many growers who thought the official forecast from May was too big, as opposed to 4% too small.
How could fewer pollinated buds lead to a larger crop?
Well, thank the weather for that, too: Wednesday's federal data indicates the nuts headed for harvest next month are simply bigger than last year's almonds.
Wasco-area grower Geoffrey King is among those who credit the rain for driving up this year's statewide average nut size. People he has talked with about this year's crop noted freshwater that rinses salinity from the soil brings "a tremendous benefit to the trees."
"I can tell you, with our trees, they look much more healthy," he said.
So continues California's almond oversupply. It's good news in the sense that larger nuts fetch a somewhat higher price. But clearly the industry wouldn't mind if the total crop weight were even a little smaller.
Prices reacted almost as soon as the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the 2.6-billion-pound estimate, market reporter Isaac Zarecki at StrataMarkets observed in a phone interview. He said people figured the crop would come in as low as 2.3 billion pounds — certainly not anything over last year's 2.57 billion.
"They were expecting a really small crop and that prices would recover a little bit," he said.
Indeed, prices have been rising week over week for about a month, StrataMarkets reported. That was happening even though shipments last month were down by one-third, year over year — worse overseas than in the domestic market.
Senior Analyst and Vice President David Magaña at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness said the reality now is that Wednesday's so-called objective measurement "will likely put downward pressure on the price recovery the market observed for the past few weeks."
Wednesday's report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service, noting this year's crop will come in 4% larger than May's so-called subjective forecast, said the growth occurred in spite of record rainfall and unprecedented stormy conditions that hindered bee pollination statewide.
Nut set per tree will be 3% larger this year than last, the report said, and the state's average kernel weight is up 14% year over year.
It added that California's bearing acreage stands at a record 1.38 million acres, and that the bigger crop still pales in comparison to 2020's 3.12 billion pounds.
President and CEO Richard Waycott of the Almond Board of California sounded an optimistic note.
"Almond farmers have faced a series of challenges in recent years, and this wet, cool winter and spring created different obstacles after three years of drought," he wrote. "Yet the forecast for a larger crop shows the resiliency of California almond orchards."
"Almond farmers have worked hard while dealing with higher production and financing costs and a bloom with highly compromised bee flight hours," Waycott continued. "They are very thankful, however, for the abundant rain and snow which vastly improved the water situation, at least for now, and for shipping logistics that continue to improve."
StrataMarkets said strong demand from India has helped raise prices recently but that, with limited demand from Europe, global demand continues to underperform this year. It noted expectations for record output in Spain this year likely won't impact demand for California nuts because of how hard it is for buyers to switch suppliers.
It added that, with domestic shipments of California almonds off by 5% year over year in June and exports down 41%, buyers might soon be in the mood to start placing orders again.
Arvin-area almond grower Kent Stenderup agreed orchards look healthier this year than they did at this time last year. But he admitted Wednesday's objective measurement was disappointing from a price perspective.
Stenderup said he was among local growers "secretly" wanting the Wednesday report to come in below May's subjective forecast.
"That wasn't to be," he said.