Farmers have to be optimists, so there's always an irony when global commodity markets and carryover inventories put local almond growers in the position of rooting for a small crop. But this year has been especially odd.

Word went out Wednesday that California's almond crop will end up bigger this year than last by about 1% despite unfavorable pollination weather this winter — a big surprise for many growers who thought the official forecast from May was too big, as opposed to 4% too small.