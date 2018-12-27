Landing in jail and facing thousands of dollars in fines — or worse — is not the way to begin the new year.
So follow the recommendations of law enforcement when celebrating the holiday: designate a sober driver; call a cab or use a driving service like Uber, or call a sober friend or family member; and always buckle up.
Never get behind the wheel impaired, authorities urge. It can end up costing a lot of money, or even a life.
During last year's California Highway Patrol maximum enforcement period, officers arrested 936 people statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence.
"Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a news release. "Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury, or death."
Historically, DUI-related collisions account for nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the nation, said Cmdr. Mike Bueno of the CHP's San Luis Obispo office.
"Prevention of driving under the influence is everyone's responsibility," he said in a news release.
This year's holiday maximum enforcement period, during which all available personnel are on duty, takes place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.
During last year's enforcement period, 40 people died in collisions on California roadways, according to the CHP. More than two-thirds of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, almost 95 percent of motorists consider driving after drinking alcohol a serious threat to their perfect safety, but 13.5 percent reported driving at least once in the past year when they thought their blood alcohol levels were close to or over the legal limit.
Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.
