Officers and agents from several law enforcement agencies on Monday seized what they believed to be more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine, plus other drugs and ammunition during the arrests of three men in the Delano area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Investigators from the KCSO Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, with assistance from Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and California Fish and Wildlife, arrested Luis Gerardo Arellano, 27, Jorge Luis Arellano, 31, and Oscar Prado, 23, near Highway 99 and Woollomes Avenue on a laundry list of charges. They include suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales; transportation of a controlled substance for sales; possession, transportation of a controlled narcotic for sales; maintaining a place for the purpose of sales; possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm; and conspiracy.
A fourth man, Luis Antonio Barreto, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of Road 152 north of Delano on charges of conspiracy, possession and transportation of a controlled narcotic for sales.
Also seized were some 1,000 pills believed to be counterfeit Oxycodone produced with Fentanyl, a quarter pound of cocaine, two stolen semi-auto handguns, and what authorities described as "5.56 armor piercing ammunition."
The estimated street value of the suspected narcotics is $377,200.
