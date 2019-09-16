user58514-1568675526-media1.png
Provided by Kern County Sheriffs Office

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Juan Coronado Guevara, 39, was last heard from on Sept. 12 in Bakersfield. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040. Reference case 2015-00025000.

