The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 19-year-old Isabella Mohr.
Mohr was last seen on April 18, 2018, in Bakersfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2018-00058677.
The sheriff's office is seeking information ahead of its Missing Persons Day event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Larry E. Reider Center for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, 2000 K St. in Bakersfield. The event aims to bring missing people back home and bring closure for families.
