The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the chest over the weekend.
Keith Lamont Bryant, 24, is wanted for attempted murder and spousal abuse, authorities said in an alert. Bryant is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the chest with a .40-caliber firearm, which he is believed to still possess. Bryant is described as standing 5-foot-10, weighing 194 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.