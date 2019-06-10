A Los Angeles man is missing after he jumped from his boat to swim to shore at Lake Isabella Sunday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing boater at around 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Deputies, along with the Lake Patrol, conducted an extensive search. Search and Rescue also responded to the scene.
Search efforts resumed Monday.
We will update this story as more information is released.
