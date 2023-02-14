Authorities renew call to help solve 1980s cold case about Bakersfield woman's stabbing death, missing daughters

An Arizona Sheriff's Office is renewing a call for information to help solve a decades-old cold case about a Bakersfield woman who died from multiple stab wounds.
Marina Ramos was last seen with her 14-month and 2-month-old daughters driving away with a Hispanic man identified as “Fernando” in a black SUV truck headed for Ontario, Calif. where Fernando lived, the Mohave Sheriff’s Office — located in Arizona — added in a news release Tuesday.
Ramos was found naked with multiple stab wounds at the Old Temple Bar near White Hills Road, 50 miles south of Las Vegas in Mojave County. It looked like Ramos died at the scene on Dec. 12, 1989, the news release said.
However, in 1989, identifying Ramos proved elusive for deputies.
In February 2022, the Mohave Sheriff’s Office matched fingerprints from the victim to a Bakersfield woman named Maria Ortiz, the news release stated.
Deputies tracked down a person who possibly knew the victim. This person said they had a cousin who has been missing since 1989, along with her daughters Elizabeth Lisa Ramos and Jasmin Maria Ramos. However, this missing person’s name was Marina Ramos, not Maria Ortiz, this person said to deputies.
Using a DNA profile of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office positively identified the victim related to another family member and therefore was able to identify her as Marina Ramos, the news release said.
Deputies in the Mohave Sheriff’s Office are looking for any information related to “Fernando.” Elizabeth Lisa Ramos would be 34 years old and Jasmin Maria Ramos would be 33 years old.
Residents are asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.