 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities renew call to help solve 1980s cold case about Bakersfield woman's stabbing death, missing daughters

An Arizona Sheriff's Office is renewing a call for information to help solve a decades-old cold case about a Bakersfield woman who died from multiple stab wounds. 

Marina Ramos was last seen with her 14-month and 2-month-old daughters driving away with a Hispanic man identified as “Fernando” in a black SUV truck headed for Ontario, Calif. where Fernando lived, the Mohave Sheriff’s Office — located in Arizona — added in a news release Tuesday. 

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections