Authorities near the California and Mexico border have arrested a suspect in the 2017 murder of Miguel Garcia, the Bakersfield Police Department announced Friday evening.
Following an investigation, homicide detectives with BPD obtained a warrant to arrest Michael Rosales, 34 on suspicion of his role in the murder of Garcia, according to a BPD report.
In March of 2017, BPD investigators began searching for Rosales after determining he had information relating to the death of Garcia, 23, who was stabbed by a suspect while at a party at the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue the same month, the police report said.
He was located Monday and transported back to Bakersfield Friday, the report said.
BPD said it booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.