Authorities lack methane data from local oil well leaks

State, regional and local officials acknowledged Friday they do not know how much methane had been escaping from nine of 13 idle oil wells found this month to have been leaking the gas at potentially explosive levels next to a residential neighborhood in northeast Bakersfield.
After determining the gas was dissipating to the point that it did not pose health or safety risks to people living nearby, officials reported to the state Office of Emergency Services that nine of 30 wells inspected during a week's span were releasing methane at concentrations of 50,000 parts per million.
But in fact, those readings only reflected the maximum concentrations measurable using the instruments deployed by the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which led the response to the leak in coordination with the Bakersfield Fire Department and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The four other leaky wells were found to be emitting methane at concentrations of 4,000 to 26,500 ppm.
None of the personnel involved in the leak responses were carrying gauges capable of measuring concentrations greater than 50,000 ppm, representatives of the three agencies said, adding that responders also were not equipped with devices for estimating the volume of gas being released. Methane can ignite at 50,000 ppm.
CalGEM would have used instruments suited to such measurements if the situation had been more urgent — like a well blowout, for instance, State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk said in a phone interview Friday.
Instead, the focus in this case was on stopping methane emissions, he said.
"Our immediate priority was to seal (the wells)," Ntuk said. He added that CalGEM remains concerned about the methane releases, all located within about half a mile of each other in the area of Morning Drive and Morningstar Avenue, because of their contribution to climate change.
Methane has been a major focus of California regulators in recent years, not only because of the health and safety issues the odorless, colorless gas can present when it accumulates in an enclosed space, but also because it is a potent greenhouse gas.
As part of its aggressive stance toward climate change, the Newsom administration has devoted at least $200 million to plug and abandon idle wells largely because of their potential to leak methane unchecked. California has an estimated 37,000 idle wells.
Authorities said repairs done during about the past week have temporarily capped most of the wells such that no methane can be detected even a few feet from the different wellheads. Pressure gauges have been installed, they added, so that inspectors can monitor whether dangerous levels of pressure are building up inside the wells.
Representatives of the three agencies were unable Friday to offer any estimate of how long the wells — several of them are believed to have been abandoned at least five years ago — have been leaking.
"I don't think anybody really knows how long that has been going on," said Ryan Hayashi, deputy air pollution control officer at the air district.
Testing was done to determine what different kinds of gas were escaping from the wells. Ntuk said the wells' emissions came up negative for hydrogen sulfide and volatile organic compounds.
Hayashi noted that the air district gathered emissions samples in a canister that have since been sent to a lab for testing but that results have not yet been returned.
Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson of the Bakersfield Fire Department said methane readings dropped to zero just a couple of feet away from the leaky wells, and that none of the gas could be detected around the nearest homes.
One reason the department was able to classify the leaks as not being a threat to health and safety, he said, is that methane escaping from the wells had nowhere to gather, and so it simply vented to the atmosphere.
"There's no potential for it to accumulate anywhere," Albertson said.
The leaks were found to have come from wells operated by two different companies, Los Gatos-based Sunray Petroleum Inc. and Delano-based Zynergy LLC.
Zynergy could not be reached for comment. A representative of Sunray referred all questions to CalGEM.
Before it filed for bankruptcy in 2012, Sunray operated wells in several Kern County oil fields. Since then, some of the uncapped oil wells it left behind have raised concerns at CalGEM.
The agency issued notices of violation to the company because of problems discovered at its wells, allegedly including pipelines and pressure valves that were not properly removed or flushed, leaking tanks and waste left in abandoned facilities. CalGEM has determined some of the company's wells have not operated since at least May 2017.
The company was fined a total of $85,900, but none of that money has been paid, nor has Sunray addressed the abandoned wells, according to an enforcement order CalGEM issued May 2.
Sunray has failed to submit idle well management plans required by the state. Under the new order, the company is supposed to properly plug and abandon the wells, decommission its inactive facilities and restore 28 idle well sites.
Sunray has appealed CalGEM's order.