Kenneth Dexter Watkins said he wanted to die when Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Ridgecrest Police Officers approached him earlier this year.
Watkins, standing on the street of a Ridgecrest neighborhood, held a gun as police officers attempted to negotiate with him. There’s no way, an officer said, he would walk up to Watkins while he’s holding a gun, while speaking to him from a distance, according to video footage of the Jan. 3 incident uploaded online by the Sheriff’s Office.
“Don’t you get it?” Watkins, 46, said in response. “I wanna (expletive) die tonight.”
As Watkins slowly raised his gun toward police officers, who asked him “not to do it” and to “put the gun down,” a KCSO deputy fired multiple times at Watkins, according to the video footage. Watkins died at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital after he was shot by another person, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
The family of Watkins filed a claim against Kern County alleging alternative methods could have been used to protect law enforcement from any danger that Watkins may have posed rather than killing him. Deputies had time to acquire less destructive weapons and create a plan to use them, the claim added.
A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit and must be filed first if a person seeks to sue a government entity. This claim is listed on the Kern County Board of Supervisors' Tuesday agenda.
County Counsel Margo Raison did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations laid out in the claim.
Ridgecrest police received a 911 call from Watkins on Jan. 3. Watkins said he wanted to die and had a loaded gun, according to KCSO’s video published online.
“Yeah, I got like a little distress (expletive) thing going on with me,” Watkins told a dispatcher, according to KCSO’s video. “I’m (expletive) in my head right now. I just want to (expletive) end it right now.”
Ridgecrest police went to the 300 block of Sahara Drive at 2:20 a.m. and told Watkins they didn’t want to hurt him or get hurt. Sheriff's deputies arrived at about 2:35 a.m. The coroner said the “time of the incident” was 2:50 a.m. and Watkins died at 5:15 a.m. after he was shot.
KCSO reported in the video that Ridgecrest police attempted to deescalate the incident for about 30 minutes in order to reach a “peaceful resolution.”
Throughout the video, people are heard screaming and asking Watkins to refrain from killing himself or apologizing.
The claim, filed by Watkins' mother and children, stated KCSO had time to prepare a plan to use less-lethal weapons that could have “stunned, incapacitated, or otherwise distracted” Watkins if he threatened police, the claim stated. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies fired about 14 times total, and continued firing after the first shot caused Watkins to fall, the claim added.
The family seeks more than $25,000. The county has 45 days to respond.
“All lost (Watkins’) love, companionship, comfort and support,” the claim states.
