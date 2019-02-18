The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the body of a man found "with obvious traumatic injuries" Valentine's Day at a southeast Bakersfield intersection.
Kern County sheriff's deputies were called at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Edison Highway and Morning Drive to a report of a man down, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies found the body of Michael Lewis Rojas, 27, of Bakersfield along the side of the highway, and detectives began a homicide investigation.
It appears the injuries were inflicted at the location where the victim was located, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
