Local emergency responders deployed additional resources Saturday and alerted Kern County mountain communities of possible landslides as forecasters warned a heavy storm would hit the region sooner than had been expected a day earlier.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said the storm was expected to bring excessive rainfall to the county on Sunday and the possibility of flash flooding, especially in desert areas of eastern Kern. The agency said there was a moderate risk of flash floods Sunday just east of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield could receive 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday, said NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato in Hanford. The Kern County desert could see 4 inches of rain Sunday, possibly at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at its peak, she said, adding, “That’s a lot.”
Winds that were expected to measure up to 32 mph late Saturday in Bakersfield were likely to subside once rain sets in, Serrato noted. She said area residents should brace for heavy rains lasting two to three hours, followed by a break that then yields to more rain — a phenomenon known as bands.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon covering much of Southern California, the idea being to support response and recovery efforts.
There were reports from the Kern River Canyon of motorists experiencing a downpour so severe Saturday afternoon they had to pull over and wait it out. A resident posted a photo online of a Lake Isabella utility pole burning after being struck by lightning.
The Kern County Fire Department reported activating an incident management team Saturday morning to manage a local emergency response to the storm.
It said all the agency’s stations will be fully staffed with 75 extra firefighters and resources on standby, including a strike team of engines, an extra dispatcher, an urban search-and-rescue team, two 24-person crews, a dozer, a helicopter hoist and the Bakersfield Fire Department’s swift-water rescue team.
KCFD issued an advisory Saturday afternoon telling local mountain communities to be careful near recent burn scars because soil instability could lead to landslides or mudslides. It urged county residents to sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com and to visit kernemergencies.com for information on sandbag availability, evacuations and road closures.
Newsom said the state is coordinating with federal and local governments to support communities as they prepare for and monitor the impacts of a storm like none before it. He said swift-water rescue teams have been deployed, California National Guard teams put on alert and community-based organizations called out to protect vulnerable, unhoused populations.
“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise,” the governor said in a late-afternoon news release. “We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”
The governor advised dialing 311 for answers to storm questions, or 911 if it’s a critical emergency. He asked that people check in on loved ones and neighbors; remove dead trees and overhanging branches near structures; secure loose objects on patios and balconies; and avoid windows, roadways, train tracks, elevated areas and the ocean. His office further recommended people not try to walk, swim or drive through flood waters.
Southern California Edison reported having positioned extra personnel to restore power if it goes out and to make repairs in areas expected to experience the most significant storm impacts. It warned people to watch for traffic signals without power and to look out for downed power lines that can electrify puddles, grass and wider areas.
Freezing water and then transferring it to a refrigerator can help save food during a power outage, SCE noted. It also suggested installing surge protectors to safeguard valuable electronics, learn to open automatic garages and gates manually, keep a vehicle at least half full of fuel and make sure not to use a gasoline generator indoors.
State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said he has ordered insurance companies to follow California law regarding coverage of mudslides, debris flow and other damages to promote a quick recovery from the storm. He also advised people with insurance policies to take steps to understand their wind, rain and flood coverage.
Most homeowner and commercial insurance policies cover wind and storm damage, Lara said in a news release Friday. He added that damage from fallen trees are generally covered under standard homeowner policies, and that comprehensive auto insurance policies may cover vehicles damaged by flood damage.
Lara suggested using a cellphone to take an inventory of personal belongings and to store scans of important documents — then, after the storm, keep records of cleanup and repair costs. Related information is available at insurance.ca.gov.