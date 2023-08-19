Slide Breaking News (copy)

Local emergency responders deployed additional resources Saturday and alerted Kern County mountain communities of possible landslides as forecasters warned a heavy storm would hit the region sooner than had been expected a day earlier.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said the storm was expected to bring excessive rainfall to the county on Sunday and the possibility of flash flooding, especially in desert areas of eastern Kern. The agency said there was a moderate risk of flash floods Sunday just east of Bakersfield.