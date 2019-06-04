Most Californians have a city-centric view of their state that focuses on Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.
Mark Arax's new book, "The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California,” is a portrayal of the Central Valley that exposes dramas every bit as compelling as the stories behind those major cities.
Tune in to bakersfield.com Wednesday at noon when Arax joins The Californian's Robert Price, for "One on One," TBC Media's weekly webcast.
Arax, a Fresno native and former reporter for the Los Angeles Times, is the author of three other books: "West of the West: Dreamers, Believers, Builders, And Killers In The Golden State"; "The King of California: JG Boswell and the Making of A Secret American Empire" (with Rick Wartzman); and "In My Father’s Name: A Family, a Town, a Murder."
Stephen Phillips, writing in the Times, wrote of "The Dreamt Land": "Arax is a native son descended from Armenian immigrants to the valley; he’s spent most of his working life there, much of it as The Times’ Fresno reporter.
"This is a deeply reported work keenly alive to local subcultures — often conditioned by soil and access to water — that debunks notions of the valley as monolithic, like the single crops in its fields."
