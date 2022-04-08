Auditors accuse Fairfax board member of possible fraud

Outside auditors have concluded a former board president of the Fairfax School District may have committed fraud and misappropriation of public assets in a series of events that also point to inadequate financial controls and an "intentional disregard for and discouragement of open and transparent governance" by a board majority.
The findings by a legislatively established auditing body suggest board member Palmer Moland inappropriately pushed the district to hire a law firm to stop the release of a personally damaging investigative report. The auditors also criticized Moland's efforts to get the district to reimburse him for political campaign expenses.
"The subject board member (Moland) openly behaves as if the laws and regulations of the state do not apply to him," the report stated. The report is dated March 31 and was presented to the Fairfax board Thursday.
The audit carries little legal weight and does not make formal criminal accusations against Moland, who is not named in the report but is its central topic, as one of its appendices makes clear.
The agency that ordered the audit, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, said it has forwarded it to two state agencies and the county District Attorney's Office, which declined to comment but noted it was aware of the report and would review it.
Moland said by phone Friday that, as a new board member, any mistakes he may have made were the result of inexperience and his reliance on direction from a former superintendent at Fairfax.
"Nothing was intentionally done, I can say that," he said. "It's unfortunate that mistakes were made and that, going forward, we have to really know what the policies are and what's required of the board and board members."
A KCSOS spokesman said it had contracted the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team to conduct the audit in July 2021 after receiving allegations of fiscal improprieties at Fairfax.
KCSOS notified authorities about the report because of the findings of potential fraud, spokesman Rob Meszaros noted, adding the office "will of course cooperate" if any of the agencies decides to take further action.
In May, a Kern County grand jury report said Fairfax was being governed by a “school board in crisis.” It said the majority of members were "bullying the minority" and that Moland should be replaced. (He remains on the board but was removed as president in July.)
FCMAT auditors focused on events going back to the school board's July 2020 initiation of an investigation into complaints district staff had filed against Moland. An outside law firm that handled the investigation delivered its report three months later, leading to a board proposal to censure Moland.
But the board underwent a reorganization just as the censure was coming up for a vote, and the motion failed on a 2-2 vote.
Around that same time, Moland pushed forward with the hiring of new legal counsel that ended up blocking the investigative report's full release.
FCMAT concluded Moland had interfered with what should have been an arm's length decision on whether to contract new legal representation.
The report found that the hiring may have constituted a conflict of interest that benefited Moland at taxpayer expense because the firm allowed him to avoid having to hire his own lawyers. It noted Moland had seconded a motion to hire the firm and then voted in favor of it.
FCMAT auditors also reported witnessing Moland frequently inserting himself into district business activities such as purchasing, and that some of his actions involved "coercive practices."
They also noted Moland asked the district's former superintendent in March 2020 for more than $1,000 in reimbursement for 25 political signs he had posted during his 2018 election campaign. The signs had been destroyed by district employees after the election as part of what the superintendent called standard procedure meant to address previous complaints that candidates were leaving them posted for too long.
The report's criticisms center on Moland but they extend beyond his actions. It said the district had in place weak controls on procurement in general, and that two other board members helped him limit public input and knowledge of what they were doing.
A sampling of 78 procurement transactions by the district found numerous payments were processed without adequate supporting documentation, FCMAT stated. Nearly a quarter lacked evidence of competitive bidding or requirement of a proposal, despite state law or board policy requiring such measures.
But "more concerning" than that were behaviors and attitudes by unidentified board members who, the audit report said, often interrupted, discouraged or otherwise interfered with other board members' attempts to engage in meaningful discussion of agenda items at public meetings.
It called on the district's superintendent to work with the board to "create a culture of transparency and commitment to following established policies and business procedures, rather than one of positional power and intimidation."
Moland denied having hired attorneys for his personal benefit, as the audit suggests. He said the district's administration had provided him with guidance "before any decisions were made."
"I would never intentionally just try to use public funds for my own gain," he said.
Addressing his request to the district for compensation for the political signs, Moland said staff had taken down and torn up his property without authorization.
FCMAT pointed out that, as a group of auditors, it has no authority to "make legal determinations regarding whether illegal activity has occurred."
A representative of the state Department of Education declined to address the report, asserting it was still in the hands of FCMAT. The State Controller's Office, meanwhile, confirmed it had received and is reviewing FCMAT's audit "to determine the appropriate response."
Fairfax has four campuses and about 2,700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.