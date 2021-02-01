Bakersfield’s largest entertainment venues lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a yearly audit recently submitted to the City Council for review.
As a direct result of COVID-19, Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, Valley Children’s Ice Center and Dignity Health Amphitheatre earned $783,610 less than the previous year, according to the audit. The audit shows the facilities incurred a $1 million operating loss in total, compared to a $216,689 loss in fiscal year 2019.
That’s a 362 percent difference.
Los Angeles-based event management company ASM Global operates the facilities through an agreement with the city of Bakersfield. General Manager of Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center Steve Eckerson said that while the past few months have been tough, he sees hope on the horizon.
“We’re going to come out of this and I think we’re going to be — the live event industry — is going to be OK,” he said, pointing to rescheduled and new bookings looking strong for “2022 and beyond.”
Still, the audit only covers operations during the fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, meaning many more months of closures and cancellations remain before a true accounting of the pandemic’s impact can be completed.
Mechanics Bank Arena and the associated venues have had to undergo steep furloughs and the suspension of part-time employees to try to cut costs. Even as the Bakersfield Condors return to the ice without fans, no timeline has been established for when live events will be able to return.
The long months of waiting have been tough for workers who are used to a fast-paced environment.
“We try to remain positive, but the people that are in this industry are very passionate and they love what they do, so this is kind of a blow to their morale,” Eckerson said. “It’s been tough to keep everybody positive. And we’re fortunate to have a staff that has remained positive.”
While Grupo Firme has been scheduled to perform as early as March 28, there is no guarantee that the state of California will lift the COVID-19 guidelines that ban large gatherings. Brett Young, Chris Stapleton and Jojo Siwa are also scheduled for the first half of this year.
“As optimistic as I am, who knows what’s going to happen with those,” Eckerson said, adding he thought it would be unlikely for any significant concert to happen before June 30.
Despite the downturn, Bakersfield itself is protected from steep losses through an agreement with ASM Global that limits the financial loss to the city at $415,718. According to the city, Mechanics Bank and associated facilities have reached the limit almost every year since the agreement was signed in 2013.
In 2019, the audit shows the city only needed to pay $302,800 to cover losses.
“Every year, we budget that they are going to have a loss,” said Bakersfield’s Finance Director Randy McKeegan. “It doesn’t affect our operating budget as a city at all because whatever the final year end results are... there is a set amount that we never budget above.”
The city plans to conduct a mid-year adjustment of its yearly budget this month. McKeegan said that the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, which increased the local sales tax by 1 percent, and the federal CARES Act funding, put the city in a good position going into the second half of the fiscal year.
“We took a really conservative approach and had a lot of contingent actions,” he said of this year’s budget. “I think there will be some adjustments that are actually on the positive side not the negative side.”