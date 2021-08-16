Auction house prepares to host training center for reconditioning used cars

A partial solution to Kern County's worsening shortage of auto mechanics is taking shape inside a 10,000-square-foot building under construction near Pacheco Road not far from the Bakersfield Auto Mall.
In a unique public-private partnership involving Bakersfield College, an auction company and a group of local car dealers, the building is being outfitted with six bays for training people to recondition used vehicles for sale to dealerships around the state.
The program gearing up for its first class next spring would award certificates to students who make it through the non-credit course after being referred by Bakersfield car dealers and local auto repair shops. It's seen as a way to sharpen workers' skills while helping the industry staff up in time for a wave of mechanics heading into retirement within the next 10 years.
WSM Auctions, host of a wholesale vehicle auction taking place every Wednesday near Galey's Marine Supply, purchased land for the building at 2703 Blue Mountain Way about a year ago. Besides conducting its weekly auctions at the facility as early as this fall, the company decided to build space for BC students to learn how to take in used vehicles and prepare them for resale.
"We're just getting our own place and saw some opportunity to bring BC along," said fourth-generation auctioneer Austin Pennington, WSM's vice president and operations manager.
The plan is to make the facility a destination for vehicles that local dealers take on trade-in (WSM also auctions off vehicles offered by people who are not car dealers, but only dealerships can buy them). BC instructors working on-site would then teach students enrolled in the program how to recondition the vehicles, performing maintenance, minor repairs, trouble-shooting and safety inspections.
Pennington said the work areas will be located on each side of the large area where vehicles are driven to auction.
"It's going to be state of the art," he said.
BC's dean of instruction for industrial technology and transportation, Anthony "Tony" Cordova, noted the program is free to students. It does not yet result in course credits for the college's automotive students, he said, but it can lead students toward classes that do contribute to an associate's degree, and it "definitely closes that gap" of qualified mechanics in ever-greater demand in Kern.
It's possible the program will later be folded into BC's more formal training program, which now boasts about 400 students, he said. But at a minimum, it gives students abilities local employers say they need.
"With the increase of your skills, it increases your employability," Cordova said.
The Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association has played a big role in helping put the program together. Association Director John Pitre, chief operating officer at Motor City Buick GMC Lexus, said the idea was to create a bigger selection of future auto technicians to address a decade-old shortage.
He figures there are already enough potential students for two years' worth of classes. He estimated the program's capacity at 10 to 12 trainees at a time for up to four sets of students per year.
The program would process maybe 20 cars per week, enough to pay for rent, utilities and materials, Pitre estimated. He added the idea isn't to make a profit and that any revenue left over could be sent to the college's fundraising foundation.
Each member of the car dealers association would be able to send used cars for reconditioning at the facility, he said. They would receive a reduced rate for labor, and meanwhile, the employees who association members refer to the program will learn how to do mid-level work.
"We have to start somewhere" training the next generation of mechanics, Pitre said, "and this is where we have chosen to put our stake in the ground."